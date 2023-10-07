Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirms Thomas Partey's availability for Man City clash

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has disclosed that midfielder Thomas Partey will be available for selection for the game against Manchester City on Sunday.

Partey just recovered from an injury that kept him out since August 26, and was part of the team that travelled to France for the UEFA Champions League game against RC Lens.

The 30-year-old was an unused substitute as the Gunners lost 2-1 to the French outfit.

However, Arteta insists the Ghana international could feature in the top of the table clash for the English champions.

"Well, he's ahead of schedule that's for sure. We wanted to have him in the squad if we needed to, the way the game panned out we had other necessities and we didn't use him. He will be in the squad tomorrow," he said in the pre-match presser.

The former Atletico Madrid star will be making a return to the national team after being named in the squad for the international friendlies against USA and Mexico next week.