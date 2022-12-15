Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta delighted to have Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey back

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reacted to midfielder Thomas Partey's early return from the World Cup in Qatar.

The Arsenal star failed to inspire the Black Stars beyond the group stage of the World Cup as Ghana endured another disappointing tournament.

Partey made a short trip from Doha to Dubai to rejoin his Arsenal teammates for mid-season preparations ahead of the return of the English Premier League.

The midfield dynamo last 45 minutes as the Gunners defeated AC Milan in a friendly in Dubai.

“He (Thomas Partey) played a lot and he was disappointed by the way he had to leave the World Cup but it happens to every nation that they are out. It takes a few days to reset and to focus on the team,” the Arsenal boss said.

“The good thing we have is that everybody has been showing that they are desperate to get back as quickly as possible. It was really good to have those two back today playing some minutes.”

Partey has been key to Arteta's plans this season, heling Arsenal top the English Premier League table before the World Cup break.