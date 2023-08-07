Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expects Thomas Partey to stay for the season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his belief that Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey will remain with the club for the upcoming season.

Partey has been linked with interest from Juventus and clubs in the Saudi Pro League. However, it seems that the 28-year-old midfielder is now set to stay with the Gunners.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal is not actively pursuing Romeo Lavia, suggesting that Partey's chances of staying are high. Saudi clubs and Juventus had shown interest earlier, but no deal close to Arsenal's valuation of €40-45 million was reached.

Partey's standout performance in Arsenal's victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield further cemented his importance to the team. The Ghanaian midfielder's presence on the field played a crucial role in the Gunners' success in the match.

It appears that Arteta is content with Partey's contributions and is looking forward to having him as a key player for the upcoming season.

As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen if any significant offers will change the situation, but for now, Arsenal fans can expect to see Thomas Partey in action for their team.