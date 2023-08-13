Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explains Thomas Partey's right-back role in Nottingham Forest win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists playing Thomas Partey in defence worked well for his team as the Gunners defeated Nottingham Forest in their opening game of the season.

Partey showed his versatility after impressing at the right-back role for Arsenal on Saturday, despite playing most of his career as a midfielder.

According to Arteta, the Ghana international brings fluidity to the team and the game against Nottingham needed someone different for the midfield position.

"We expected a game that actually happened and we needed somebody else there in midfield to do what we have to do the best, and have more fluidity and occupy certain spaces in relation to how they were defending. I think it worked really well," he said after the match.

First half goals from English-Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka were enough for the Gunners to secure an opening day win.

Partey was rumoured to be on his way out of the club following the arrival of Declan Rice, but it looks like Arteta has a plan for the ex-Atletico Madrid star.