Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta extols brace-hero Eddie Nketiah after Manchester United victory

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is full of praise for Eddie Nketiah following his heroic display for the Gunners in their 3-2 victory over Manchester United.

The English-born Ghanaian netted a brace, including a last-gasp winner at the Emirates to hand Arsenal's title hopes a huge boost.

"What Eddie is doing is incredible. We cannot say that we saw that, we were hoping that he could do that because of the way he is, because of his mentality, because of his qualities and how those qualities fit within the team," said Arteta in a post-match interview.

"Losing Gabby [Jesus] was a big blow, it is a big blow today, but Eddie is responding and the team I think in an exceptional way," he added.

"The qualities that he has, how much he wants it, how much belief he’s got in himself to become Arsenal’s number 9. His desire, his background, we’re with him every single day, [he’s] a special kid, he’s so loved by everybody at the football club, he’s got a real Arsenal heart and experience within him and that’s really special. You cannot put that into numbers. He’s really, really good."

Nketiah has scored in his last 13 starts at the Emirates.