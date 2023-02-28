Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gives update on Partey's fitness ahead of Everton clash

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is likely to start Arsenal's game against Everton on Thursday from the bench.

The 29-year-old made a return from injury on Saturday after playing ten minutes of the 1-0 win over Leicester City.

However, manager Mikel Arteta is still unsure about his level of fitness despite training this week.

"He hasn’t trained much. He had a session and he will train today. It is what it is. He was out for a few weeks and he needs to get back into the rhythm," he said in the pre-match presser.

Partey's injury issues has been a major source of worry for Arsenal, who are chasing a first title in 19 years.

Arsenal lost to Everton in the first round of the first round and are looking at getting a revenge on Thursday.

"It’s a case of doing things better than we did when we played them a few weeks ago and earning the right to win the game. Hopefully tomorrow we will play much better than we did that day," said Arteta.