Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gives update on Partey's fitness ahead of Everton clash

Published on: 28 February 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is likely to start Arsenal's game against Everton on Thursday from the bench.

The 29-year-old made a return from injury on Saturday after playing ten minutes of the 1-0 win over Leicester City.

However, manager Mikel Arteta is still unsure about his level of fitness despite training this week.

"He hasn’t trained much. He had a session and he will train today. It is what it is. He was out for a few weeks and he needs to get back into the rhythm," he said in the pre-match presser.

Partey's injury issues has been a major source of worry for Arsenal, who are chasing a first title in 19 years.

Arsenal lost to Everton in the first round of the first round and are looking at getting a revenge on Thursday.

"It’s a case of doing things better than we did when we played them a few weeks ago and earning the right to win the game. Hopefully tomorrow we will play much better than we did that day," said Arteta.

