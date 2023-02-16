Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gives update on Thomas Partey's injury after Man City defeat

Mikel Arteta has disclosed that Arsenal are yet to assess the extent of Thomas Partey's injury.

The Ghana international missed the game against Manchester City after suffering a late injury.

Partey reportedly suffered a muscular injury and had to pull out of the match on Wednesday night.

The Gunners lost 3-1 as Partey watched from the stands.

"We don’t know. It’s what happens - it’s part of football. There are no excuses. I think Jorgi played a really good game and we’ll have to assess Thomas to see how bad it is," said Arteta.

"Very late, very, very late," added Arteta on when they found out about Partey's injury.

The 29-year-old is likely to miss the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Arsenal have only lost a game with the Ghana international playing and his absence could be a huge blow for the Premier League title chasers.