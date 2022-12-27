Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hails 'incredible' Eddie Nketiah after victory over West Ham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is full of praise for Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah after scoring on his first English Premier League start this season.

The English-born Ghanaian scored an incredible goal as the Gunners cruise to a 3-1 victory at the Emirates on Boxing Day.

Nketiah was named in the starting eleven for the first time in the Premier League following injury to Gabriel Jesus and the 22-year-old repaid the manager with an outstanding performance.

“It was a great goal but I think overall his performance was incredible,” the manager said post-match. “The way he understood the pressing, his intensity, the way he counter-attacked certain spaces, the composure he showed. And then he stayed patient. And in the box he produced a moment of real quality to win us the game.”

West Ham got off to a great start when Said Benrahma opened the scoring from the spot to give the Hammers a first half lead.

However, Arsenal responded after the break through Bukayo Saka before Gabriel Martinelli shot the hosts into the lead five minutes later.

Nketiah then put the icing on the cake twenty minute from time after a brilliant display by Arsenal.