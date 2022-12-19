Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta makes bold claim about Eddie Nketiah ahead of EPL return

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed confidence in Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah ahead of the return of the English Premier League.

The English-born Ghanaian is preparing with the rest of the Arsenal teammates ahead of their game against West Ham on Boxing Day.

Nketiah was with the team in Dubai when they played Lyon and AC Milan in friendlies, scoring against the former.

However, he had a tough game against Juventus as Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat in their final preparatory game.

With Gabriel Jesus injured, the 23-year-old is expected to replace the Brazilian in Arteta's staring team.

"Eddie [Nketiah] is always ready. He knows that it opens an opportunity for him," Arteta told Arsenal's official website.

He added: "He needs to grab it but the way he trains every day and the mentality he has, he gives us no reason not to think he’s going to be super ready to perform."

Nketiah is yet to score this season after making 12 Premier League appearances, most from the bench.