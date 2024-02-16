Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opens up on Thomas Partey's injury progress ahead of Burnley clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Thomas Partey is 'progressing well' from an injury that has kept him out since October 2023.

Partey missed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to the injury and was close to making a return a few weeks ago when he suffered another setback.

However, ahead of the game against Burnley on Saturday, the Spaniard gave an update on the fitness of the Ghanaian and his other injured teammates.

"Some of them have been progressing better than others," said Arteta. "We have a training session again today. Some of them have done a few bits this week, and I am positive that we will have a few back for tomorrow."

"No, there's not big setbacks on any of those injuries, and Thomas Partey is progressing really well,' he continued when asked about the Ghanaian. "I don't want to say too much, but he's looking very good, and he's already on the field."