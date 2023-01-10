Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praises brace-hero Eddie Nketiah after FA Cup win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has showered praises on English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah after netting a brace in the FA Cup win against Oxford United.

The 23-year-old scored twice in the second half as Arsenal strolled to a 3-0 victory and progressed to the fourth round of the Cup competition.

Nketiah has now scored four goals in his last four matches for the Gunners, leaving Arteta very impressed.

"He showed great composure. He is a great finisher and the timing of his runs as well. The decision making to wait to the last moment shows his quality. It's not only that - his understanding, his work rate I think is getting better and better. And I'm really happy with him," said Arteta in a post-game interview.

The soon-to-be Ghana international is expected to hand Gabriel Jesus serious competition when the Brazilian makes a comeback from injury.

And despite Nketiah's form, Arteta believes Arsenal will have to add an attacker in the winter transfer window.

"The problem is we have only one! And to go for that many months till Jesus is back is not easy. But we have to get the most out of the players that we have at the moment and if we can have some reinforcements - great," added Arteta.

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.