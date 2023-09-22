Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides latest update on Thomas Partey injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has offered an injury update regarding Ghan star Thomas Partey ahead of their upcoming match against Tottenham Hotspurs in the English Premier League.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has been sidelined for Arsenal since suffering a groin injury during a training session on August 31, 2023. This injury forced him to miss Arsenal's match against Manchester United as well as the international break in September.

Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey is still recovering from his injury and will not be available for the upcoming clash against Tottenham on Sunday.

“With Martinelli, we are still assessing him so let see if he can make the game on not. Thomas for sure is out and the rest of the squad are available” he said.

Thomas Partey has featured in three Premier League games out of five, primarily in a right-back role under manager Mikel Arteta.

Although there have been recent transfer speculations linking him away from the club, it appears that the former Atletico Madrid midfielder is poised to extend his stay at Arsenal.

This decision is influenced by Arsenal's recent progress and their qualification for the UEFA Champions League, which means they will be competing in more competitions and require a squad depth.