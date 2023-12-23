Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides Thomas Partey injury update ahead of AFCON

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has disclosed that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is close to making a comeback from injury.

The 30-year-old is yet to join team training but has been working in the gym and has just begun ball work.

Partey has been included in Ghana coach Chris Hughton's 55-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast despite being out since October.

Ahead of Arsenal's clash with Liverpool on Saturday, Arteta revealed that the midfielder could be fit in time for the Nations Cup.

"Thomas Partey is still finalising his rehab. He still hasn't trained with the team yet. Mo Elneny will hopefully join us this afternoon to see how he feels about it. For the rest, no news. Jorginho is still a doubt," he said.

Partey's last appearance for Arsenal was on October 8, 2023, in the 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Although he was part of Ghana's team for the international friendlies against the United States and Mexico, he suffered a knock following his return to England just before their UEFA Champions League game against RC Lens.