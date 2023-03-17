Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals length of Eddie Nketiah's injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has disclosed that English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah will be out for a month.

The 23-year-old missed Arsenal's game against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League after picking up an injury during the victory over Leicester City.

His absence will be a huge blow for the Gunners, who are poised on winning the English Premier League after their Europa League elimination.

"I don’t know. We’ve been carrying injuries throughout the season. We had Emile out for four months, Gabriel Jesus out for four months, Alex for two and half months, Thomas for a month and a half, Eddie for a month and a half. We had quite a lot of injuries already, but we dealt with that," he said after the game.

"The disappointment is not going to go away, the disappointment is there now but it brings clarity. There are 11 games to play now, 11 Premier League games and we have a final against Crystal Palace. We have to recover all the energy there and put our focus there and play better than we did today. Put the same effort as today and win."