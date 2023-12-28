Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: Thomas Partey has a chance to play before joining Ghana for AFCON

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Thomas Partey may have a chance to play for the club before joining Ghana for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Partey has resumed team training, but will not be available for Thursday's Premier League match against West Ham.

The midfielder has been sidelined for two months due to a hamstring injury, leading to concerns about his availability for the upcoming tournament.

However, according to Arteta, Partey has made a recovery and could potentially feature for Arsenal before joining the Ghana squad.

"We're not going to have those two (Partey and Tomiyasu), then we have the suspension of Kai (Havertz), so I think we're gonna have five out, but we have lots of other players willing to play," Arteta said.

When asked about Partey's chances of playing for Arsenal before the Africa Cup of Nations, Arteta replied, "There is a chance. We'll have to see. They haven't trained yet but hopefully, they can evolve in the right way."

Partey's potential return to action has come as a relief for Ghana, whose technical staff had been concerned about his absence. With his return, coach Chris Hughton can now include him in his plans for the tournament.

The midfielder is expected to receive clearance from Arsenal to join the Ghana squad, who will be camping in Johannesburg from December 31. The team will spend 10 days there and play a friendly match against Botswana.

Ghana's prospects at the tournament have received a boost with Partey's return to fitness. The team aims to end their long drought without an African championship title, having last won the competition in 1982 and losing three finals since then.

With Partey back in action and players like Mohammed Kudus in top form, Ghana can confidently face their group opponents Mozambique, Cape Verde, and Egypt, and potentially make a deep run in the tournament.