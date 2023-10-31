Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta urges Eddie Nketiah to keep momentum ahead of West Ham clash

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has revealed that Eddie Nketiah will play a role in the Carabao Cup game against West Ham United.

The English-born Ghanaian scored a hat-trick as the Gunners strolled to victory against Sheffield United on Saturday.

With Newcastle United upcoming in the Premier League, there are calls for players to be rested.

However, Arteta wants Nketiah to keep the momentum after disclosing that he will be in the team for Wednesday's game at the London Olympic Stadium.

"We have to be conscious of the amount of minutes that they play. He has started a lot of games in the Premier League but I think in terms of how we utilise him, I think he’s fresh and in a really good moment," he said.

"Players like Eddie have to be used, whether we do it as a starter or on the bench. We will see."

Meanwhile, Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey remains out of action due to injury.

"I think he will be out for weeks - I don’t know how long but he’s got another appointment today and we will see more after that," added Arteta.