Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta worried about Thomas Partey's injury woes ahead of West Ham clash

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the injury situation of Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey ahead of the Caraboa Cup clash against London rivals West Ham United.

Partey has been sidelined with an injury that has kept him out of matches since the resumption of the Premier League after the October international break.

The 30-year-old has seen only twenty minutes of action since August 26, following the 2-2 draw against Fulham.

"I think he will be out for weeks - I don’t know how long but he’s got another appointment today and we will see more after that," Arteta said in the pre-match presser.

His absence is a huge concern for the manager, who has the midfielder in his plans for the campaign.

"It is a big concern because when Thomas is fit and available and he’s been part of the team, we’ve seen the results and the impact that he had. This season we have more protection especially for that reason because we know in the last two seasons what has happened and the result it had on the team," he continued.

"We had to address that and now it has happened. It can happen in football and I’m so sorry for him because I think he is doing every single thing he can do right to be there. He was gutted and we are for him, but he needs to lift himself up again with our support and go again because he’s a player that is critical for us."