Arsenal manager opens up on Eddie Nketiah's fitness ahead of Bournemouth clash

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Eddie Nketiah will go through a last minute fitness test to determine his availability for the game against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Nketiah picked a knock after coming on in the second half of the 4-0 thrashing of Everton in midweek.

Although he provided the assist for Gabriel Martinelli's second and Arsenal's fourth, Nketiah left Emirates in pain.

“We are assessing [Eddie] and it’s a bit uncertain what’s going to happen with him, to be honest. Let’s see and keep the options open. He’s very positive about it, so hopefully he will be fine," he said in a pre-match interview.

Nketiah has become an important figure at Arsenal, leading the Gunners title charge this season after Gabriel Jesus injury. The English-born Ghanaian has scored seven goals across all competitions for Arsenal this season.

Meanwhile, compatriot Thomas Partey is set to make his first start since returning from a knock which ruled him out for two weeks in February.

He made second half appearances in the victories over Leicester City and Everton.