Arsenal manager Unai Emery confirms Eddie Nketiah will stay for the upcoming season

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah will not leave on loan in the summer transfer window following his performances in preseason.

The English born Ghanaian forward has netted three times in preseason, scoring the winner against German champions Bayern Munich and a double against Italian side Fiorentina.

Nketiah was closed to leaving on loan in the winter transfer window but his input for the senior side has impressed the Spaniard, who insists the club needs the energy of the youngster.

“Last year in small moments when we could give him chances to be on the pitch he did very well. His progress can confirm, we want progress with every player," Unai Emery told reporters.

“He has a very good attitude and they need experience, minutes and confidence. The young energy is very important.

“Nketiah was playing very well. Last year, in December we were thinking of loaning or not loaning the player to Germany and we decided he should stay with us to train and progress with us.

“We started this pre-season with the same idea as we finished last year.

“He’ll stay with us and my idea is that if you progress like we are seeing from you, you can have a chance with us.”