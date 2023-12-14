Arsenal manager uncertain about Thomas Partey's return date

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that he does not know when midfielder Thomas Partey will return to action.

Partey has been sidelined since early November due to a muscle strain he suffered during training.

Arteta said in a press conference that while Partey's injury is evolving well, it's still too early to provide a specific timeframe for his return.

"We don’t know [when he’s going to return yet], he’s getting a very good evolution in the injury but it’s a bit early to get a timeframe," he said.

Partey's absence has been a significant setback for Arsenal, particularly given his impressive form prior to his injury.

The 30-year-old midfielder has only played 15 minutes in the team's last 17 matches, and his absence has been felt in the team's performance.

In addition to Arsenal, Partey's injury is also a concern for Ghana, as they rely on him for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

With less than a month until the tournament begins, it remains to be seen whether Partey will be fit enough to participate.