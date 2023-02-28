Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey doubtful for Everton clash

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey may miss the upcoming match against Everton on Thursday due to a thigh problem, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Partey had missed two previous games before making a late appearance in Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Leicester City last weekend. Despite being able to play in that match, Partey has not been able to train much, which has caused concern for Arteta.

“He hasn’t obviously trained much, he’s only had a session and he will train today, so it is what it is," Arteta said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. "He was out for a few weeks and he needs to get rhythm.”

Partey's absence could be a significant blow to Arsenal, who are looking to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table. Everton had defeated Arsenal 1-0 in their previous encounter, and without Partey, Arsenal's chances of winning the match may be diminished.

Arsenal is currently sitting at the top of the league with a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. A victory against Everton would open up a five-point lead for Arsenal, but without Partey, that could be a tough task.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and has become a vital player for the club. His absence has already been felt in previous games, and the team will be hoping he can recover in time to face Everton.