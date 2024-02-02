Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey ruled out of Liverpool clash

Arsenal's midfield linchpin Thomas Partey faces another hurdle in his return to action as he will not be available for the much-anticipated showdown against Liverpool on Sunday, confirmed by Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

Partey, who recently returned to first-team training after an absence of nearly three months, experienced a minor setback, further delaying his eagerly awaited comeback to competitive action.

The Black Stars midfielder has been sidelined since October 24, 2023, due to a persistent muscle injury, leaving fans anxious for updates on his recovery.

Arteta, shedding light on Partey's current situation, mentioned, "Thomas Partey had a little setback a few days ago, unfortunately, he’s not available. Whether it is a matter of days or weeks, we will see. He felt something again in a very similar area."

The setback prolongs Partey's absence, and the 30-year-old will miss the upcoming clash against Liverpool at home on February 4th.

This injury setback comes on the heels of Partey's absence from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Ivory Coast, marking the first time he has missed the tournament since his debut in 2016. The midfielder had consistently featured in three consecutive AFCON tournaments â€“ 2017, 2019, and 2021.

Partey's return to the Arsenal lineup will be eagerly anticipated by fans, but this recent setback underscores the challenges in his recovery process.

As the Gunners gear up to face Liverpool, Arteta will have to navigate the midfield battle without the services of their Ghanaian maestro.