Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey uncertain for match against Aston Villa

Ahead of Arsenal's visit to Aston Villa on Saturday, manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on midfielder Thomas Partey's availability.

Partey was absent in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City due to a minor muscular injury, which caused Arsenal to surrender their position at the top of the Premier League standings.

While the injury is not severe, Arteta mentioned on Friday that Partey is still experiencing some discomfort and will continue to be monitored in the lead-up to the early kick-off.

“We have to assess him (on Friday) again,” Arteta said. “He had a little muscle discomfort and will be assessed this morning.”

Despite going winless in their last four games across all competitions, Arsenal are not overly concerned about their recent form, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta acknowledged the team's failure to secure maximum points in the previous three games and stressed the need for greater efficiency in converting scoring opportunities.

Partey has been absent for four Premier League matches this season, despite featuring in 18 games and scoring two goals.