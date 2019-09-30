Arsenal must keep their key players - Emmanuel Frimpong advises

Emmanuel Frimpong says Arsenal's failure to keep hold of their key players have accounted for their struggles.

The Gunners have struggled over the years to cement their position in the Premier League after losing several of their influential players.

And Frimpong, 27, who has retired from the game due to recurrent injuries, has offered an explanation for the team's slump.

"I think the problem for Arsenal has always been how do they keep hold of their best players? It’s a problem with Arsenal. I hope that trend has finished with Arsenal, because when Robin left, he was probably the best player in the Premier League at that time, and it took a lot of quality out of the team and Arsenal suffered again."