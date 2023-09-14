GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Arsenal open to offers for Thomas Partey amid injury struggles

Published on: 14 September 2023
Arsenal open to offers for Thomas Partey amid injury struggles

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey may be on the move in January 2024 as the club are reportedly open to offers for the Ghana international.

Partey has been grappling with injuries recently, hampering his ability to contribute fully to Arsenal's success.

The 30-year-old sustained a groin injury last month, causing him to miss crucial matches, including Arsenal's dramatic 3-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United.

Partey was also absent from the Ghana national team's squad during their recent AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic, as well as a friendly match against Liberia in which Ghana secured a 3-1 win.

The midfielder is eager to make a swift return to the field and is targeting a comeback in October, with Arsenal's medical team closely monitoring his progress.

Offers from Saudi Arabia and Serie A club Juventus were reportedly made for Partey during the last transfer window, but no concrete agreement was reached with either suitor. Partey, who joined Arsenal in January 2020 for £45 million, is the most expensive Ghanaian player of all time.

He has less than two years left on his Arsenal contract.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

