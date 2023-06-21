Arsenal open to offloading Thomas Partey as Saudi clubs show interest

Arsenal are looking to sell midfielder Thomas Partey during the upcoming summer transfer window, following interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to a report by The Athletic.

The Gunners are said to be collaborating with the Ghanaian's representatives in order to generate interest from potential suitors, although so far only Saudi-based clubs have displayed interest.

The North London club are considering their options and will assess any offers that come in for the Black Stars deputy captain.

Arsenal are keen to revamp their midfield this summer and is open to the prospect of parting ways with Partey.

Partey joined Arsenal in October 2020 from La Liga powerhouse Atletico Madrid, after the Gunners triggered his €50 million release clause.

During his three-year tenure, the Ghanaian formed a formidable partnership with Granit Xhaka, anchoring the team's midfield and providing a strong backbone.

He contributed three goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last season as Arsenal finished as runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

However, Partey has been plagued by injuries in recent times, which have hindered his ability to effectively protect the backline. As a result, Arsenal acquired Jorginho from Chelsea in January to bolster their midfield options.

While Arsenalareis ready to part ways with Partey this summer, they will also be actively seeking a replacement for him with West Ham's Declan Rice and Roméo Lavia linked with the Gunners.