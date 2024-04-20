Arsenal open to summer bids for Thomas Partey amid persistent injury concerns

Arsenal are reportedly considering entertaining bids for Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey in the upcoming summer transfer window, citing ongoing concerns over his injury record.

The decision follows Arsenal's recent exit from the Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich, which has prompted the club to reassess its squad dynamics.

According to a report by the DailyMail, Arsenal are planning to offload four players in the summer, including notable names like Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, and Aaron Ramsdale, alongside Thomas Partey.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from AtlÃ©tico Madrid in 2020, has struggled with injuries throughout his tenure at the club. Despite showing glimpses of his talent, the Black Stars midfielder has been limited to just eight Premier League appearances this season.

The midfielder faces stiff competition from new signings Jorgingho and Declan Rice, further complicating his prospects at Arsenal.

The club hopes to reach a decision that benefits both parties, but for now, the focus remains on Arsenal's ambition to compete for the Premier League title in the upcoming season.