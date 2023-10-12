Arsenal physio travels with Thomas Partey to Charlotte for Mexico and USA friendlies

Arsenal's physiotherapist, Simon Murphy has been spotted in the Black Stars camp ahead of the international friendlies against Mexico and the United States.

He travelled to the United States with midfielder Thomas Partey, who recently returned from injury, as the English club takes precautions against any potential setback.

Murphy is travelling with the Arsenal star for the second time after joining him during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in Kumasi.

Partey is expected to play a huge role at Arsenal this season, having helped the club finish second in the last campaign.

Meanwhile, in the absence of Andre Ayew, the 30-year-old is expected to captain the team for the matches against Mexico and the United States.

The four-time African champions will first engage Mexico on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina before facing the Yankees three days later.

The Black Stars are preparing for next month's World Cup qualifiers as well as the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.