Arsenal react to Thomas Partey’s rape and sexual assault charges

English Premier League side Arsenal have reacted to the rape and sexual assault charges brought against Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey.

The 32-year-old, who recently left Arsenal, has been charged with five counts of rape and sexual assault by the Metropolitan Police in London.

Contacted for a statement on the development, Arsenal have told BBC Sport that they are unable to comment on the matter due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

"The player's contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, the club is unable to comment on the case,” Arsenal are reported to have said.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey has denied the charges of rape and sexual assault against him, according to his lawyer Jenny Wiltshere.

"Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him," she said, as quoted by talkSPORT.

The lawyer continued, "He [Partey] has fully cooperated with the police and the CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.

"Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further."

Meanwhile, the Ghana international is expected to appear in court on August 5, 2025, for the commencement of legal proceedings.