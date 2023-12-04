Arsenal set to offload midfielder Thomas Partey in January transfer window

Arsenal are preparing to offload midfielder Thomas Partey in the January transfer window to raise funds for new signings, according to reports.

The Gunners are keen to strengthen their squad under Mikel Arteta, who is seeking to guide the team to their first Premier League title in 20 years.

Partey has been sidelined due to injury, making only four Premier League appearances this season.

He is expected to return to action in January, but will then join the Ghana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, meaning Arsenal will be without him for another month.

The club was open to selling Partey during the summer transfer window, but did not receive any suitable offers before deadline day.

However, Juventus are now believed to be interested in signing the 30-year-old midfielder. Club officials have reportedly held talks with Partey's representatives last month.

Arteta's top midfield target is currently Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz. Arsenal attempted to sign him last summer, but had two late bids rejected on deadline day. The Gunners are also interested in signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who is valued at £60m.