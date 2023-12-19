Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah donates to Akropong School for the Blind through his foundation

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has donated various items to the Akropong School for the Blind through his foundation, the Nketiah Foundation.

The donation was made ahead of the school's break for the festive season.

The Nketiah Foundation, which was established in 2023 by Eddie and his parents, aims to provide support to less privileged individuals, particularly children. The foundation has identified the Akropong School for the Blind as one of its beneficiaries.

During the presentation ceremony, the Nketiah Foundation donated bags of rice, water, drinks, and biscuits to aid the school in their end-of-term day party. They also presented a cash prize, kettles, and torch lights to make work easier for the teachers and guardians.

Edward Nketiah, Eddie's father, expressed the foundation's desire to establish a formal relationship with the school. He mentioned that they have been trying to do little things and have discussed some projects in the pipeline.

The headmistress of the school thanked the Nketiah Foundation for their kind gesture, stating that the school faces numerous challenges and appreciates any assistance provided. She expressed her gratitude and hoped that the children would remember the foundation's generosity.

As part of the visitation, the Nketiah Foundation also offered free dental checks for some of the students, courtesy of a dentist who accompanied the team. Additionally, two professional barbers were present to trim the hair of the kids. The students entertained the visitors with music, adding to the joyful atmosphere.

The Nketiah Foundation's donation and involvement with the Akropong School for the Blind demonstrate the importance of giving back to society, particularly during the holiday season. It serves as an example of how individuals, organizations, and communities can collaborate to improve the lives of others.