Arsenal star Thomas Partey donates to Catholic Action for Street Children on 31st birthday

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey celebrated his 31st birthday by donating to the Catholic Action for Street Children in Accra.

The Arsenal star donated money and food items to the children as part of activities to give back to society following an outstanding campaign in Europe.

Partey and his team also used the opportunity to advice the children while also sharing their experiences with them. The ex-Atletico Madrid star encouraged them to not give up on their passion and also pursue their education with all seriousness.

The 31-year-old captained Ghana to back-to-back victories in the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic last week.

He is expected to spend the holidays in Ghana before returning to England to begin pre-season with the Gunners.

Despite struggles with injury last season, Partey returned strongly to star at the tail end of the campaign as Arsenal gave Manchester City competition for the title.