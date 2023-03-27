Arsenal star Thomas Partey has 'small injury issues'

Thomas Partey was absent from the Black Stars during their 1-1 draw with Angola in an African Cup of Nations qualifier, as the Arsenal midfielder was left on the bench due to "small injury issues".

Partey had played the full 90 minutes of the previous game against Angola, but was not risked this time around.

In a press conference after the game, Ghana's head coach Chris Hughton said, "Thomas has some small injury issues. We felt it was too big a risk to start him."

Arsenal had sent physio Simon Murphy with the 29-year-old midfielder on his international duty, suggesting concern for ongoing aches and strains. Partey's injury status will be assessed upon his return to London.

With Arsenal preparing for their run-in and resuming on Saturday against Leeds, the club will want as many fit and healthy bodies as possible for their title push. Losing a key midfielder would be a significant blow, particularly after already losing Takehiro Tomiyasu for the rest of the season.

Since arriving in North London, Partey has had a history of injuries, making this latest one a cause for concern. Hopefully, it won't be a serious issue, and he will be able to return to the squad soon.