Arsenal star Thomas Partey in near brawl with Jack Grealish during Manchester City clash

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was involved in a feisty encounter with Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish during the top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad on Wednesday night.

The Arsenal star was angered by the England player after he needlessly budged into the Ghanaian, who was falling from a touch from Bernardo Silva.

With Arsenal losing, Partey furiously reacted and Grealish retaliated by holding his jersey.

Teammate Bukayo Saka quickly separated the two players as the game continued with the referee booking Partey and Grealish.

City crashed the Gunners to close the gap on Arsenal and have two games in hand ahead of the final showdown in the title race.

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne got City the best start after opening the scoring just seven minutes into the match before John Stones doubled the advantage at the stroke of half time.

De Bruyne added his second of the game after the break before Rob Holding pulled one back with four minutes remaining.

Leading scorer, Erling Haaland, who provided the assist for De Bruyne's goals then sealed victory with an injury time strike.