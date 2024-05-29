Arsenal star Thomas Partey named Ghana captain for World Cup Qualifiers

In the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and Central African Republic, it will be Arsenal star Thomas Partey, who will lead the Black Stars as their captain.

This is a significant return for the former Atletico Madrid midfielder, who has faced numerous setbacks due to injuries.

Unfortunately, he was not able to participate in the 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast earlier this year, which ultimately resulted in Ghana's elimination in the group stage.

With Partey back in the team, he will be assuming the role of captain in the absence of Andre Ayew and Richard Ofori, who have been omitted from Otto Addo's 26-man squad for this crucial assignment.

Preparations will begin on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra, where the Black Stars will train ahead of their matches.

On June 6, they will face off against Mali at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako before returning home to host Central Africa Republic at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on June 10.

With a shaky start to the qualifiers last year, Ghana will be determined to secure maximum points in both games.

So far, they have only managed to win one match against Madagascar and suffered a narrow defeat to Comoros.

Currently, the Black Stars are in 4th place in Group I, but with the third and fourth games approaching, they have the opportunity to climb the ranks.