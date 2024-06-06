Arsenal star Thomas Partey ready to lead Black Stars in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana's deputy captain, Thomas Partey, asserts his readiness to lead the Black Stars in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The team will face Mali in Bamako on Thursday, followed by hosting the Central African Republic in Kumasi on June 10, 2024.

The Arsenal midfielder's return, marked by his absence from international football for almost eight months, is hailed as a significant boost to the squad.

He missed out on the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire as well as two international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March this year.

In the absence of the substantive captain, Andre Ayew, who was not included in the squad by coach Otto Addo, Partey will take up the mantle of captaincy.

Reflecting on the upcoming challenges, Partey emphasized the need to focus on the team's strengths and counter the opposition effectively.

He remarked, "They have shown that in their recent games as my coach said. We have to do our best. We have to stop them, stop their best players and also concentrate on our way of playing and try to get the results we want."

Regarding his own readiness and leadership role, the Arsenal midfielder expressed confidence derived from his experience both at the national level and in club football.

He stated, "I think I have been out for a while. I came back during the season and finished very well. I have played a lot of games for the national team and I know how we have to play."

Acknowledging his familiarity with the coach's tactics and the team's system, Partey highlighted his intention to unify the team and guide the younger players effectively.

He concluded, "I know the system that the coach wants and I think with the experience I have, I will be able to get the team together and also to lead the young players who are coming in to be able to get in quite easy."

Since his debut in May 2016, Partey has accumulated an impressive record, scoring 13 goals in 47 appearances for the national team.