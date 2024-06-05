Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejects Fenerbahce as Saudi Arabian clubs show interest

Fenerbahce have been making a concerted effort over the past five days to sign Thomas Partey from Arsenal.

However, despite the arrival of manager Jose Mourinho, the Ghanaian superstar will not be joining the Turkish giants.

Partey has received more lucrative offers from Saudi Arabian clubs.

While Partey has been a quality performer for the Gunners when available, his fitness has often been a concern, and this is unlikely to improve as he approaches his 31st birthday.

In addition to interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, Partey has also attracted admirers from Barcelona and Juventus, indicating that Fenerbahce will face stiff competition for his signature this summer.

Arsenal were already considering selling Partey last summer, so a move this year could make sense given his age and another injury-hit season.

The Gunners will need to find a replacement for Partey, and it remains to be seen whether they will secure a deal before agreeing to let the former Atletico Madrid man go or if they will sell him first and then reinvest the money from his sale.

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes has emerged as a potential target for Arsenal to bolster their midfield, and he seems like an ideal candidate to replace Partey in front of the defence.