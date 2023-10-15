Arsenal star Thomas Partey starts as Antoine Semenyo leads Ghana attack against Mexico

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has taken the captain's armband for Ghana in their match against Mexico, featuring in the starting lineup for the game held at the Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

Partey, who missed Ghana's previous two victories against the Central African Republic and Liberia due to an injury, has rejoined the squad for this month's qualifiers. After an assessment by coach Chris Hughton, he has been deemed fit to start.

This match holds significant importance for Ghana, as they aim to put an end to a three-match winless streak against Mexico. Partey's inclusion suggests Hughton's intention to reinforce the midfield and stifle the Mexican team's efforts.

In the starting lineup alongside Partey is goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who maintains his position as the number one choice. The defensive lineup comprises Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, and Nicholas Opoku.

Elisha Owusu will provide support to Partey in the midfield, while Mohammed Kudus and Joseph Paintsil contribute to the midfield action. Antoine Semenyo leads the attack.

The substitutes for Ghana include Jordan Ayew, Ernest Numaha, and Inaki Williams, the latter having pledged to score his first Ghana goal against Mexico. They are expected to come on for the Black Stars during the game.

Ghana enter the match with an unbeaten record under coach Hughton, who has overseen five games and achieved three wins. After this, Ghana will face United States, with both games serving as preparation for the November World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations early next year in Ivory Coast.