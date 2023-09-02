Arsenal star Thomas Partey suffers groin injury

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been confirmed injured and will be out for a couple of weeks.

Partey sustained the injury in training, and according to Black Stars team manager Dr Prince Pambo it’s a groin injury.

“He sustained a groin injury during training on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He is currently unavailable as Club Doctors predict he's likely to be out for a couple of weeks,” he said.

The midfielder has been confirmed to miss Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 7.

Ghana currently hold the top position in their qualifying group. However, a defeat against CAR, who are also vying for qualification, could potentially result in Ghana's unexpected elimination from the competition.