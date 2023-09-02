Arsenal star Thomas Partey suffers injury, misses Ghana match against CAR

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey's absence from Ghana's squad for their upcoming match against the Central African Republic has been confirmed due to injury.

Partey sustained the injury during a training session with his club, Arsenal.

The Ghana Football Association officially announced his exclusion, stating, "Arsenal ace Thomas Partey is left out of the squad due to injury. According to his club, the player picked up an injury in training and could be on the sidelines for a while; however, the Black Stars' medical team is monitoring the situation."

This injury comes as a blow to the Black Stars, who are preparing for a crucial match at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday. Ghana currently occupies the top spot in their qualifying group. However, a defeat against the Central African Republic, who are also competing for qualification, could potentially lead to Ghana's unexpected elimination from the competition.

The absence of Thomas Partey, a key player for the national team, will undoubtedly be a setback for Ghana as they strive to secure their place in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. The team will now have to make adjustments and rally without one of their star midfielders.