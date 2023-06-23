Arsenal star Thomas Partey tempted by $200 million offer from Saudi club

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been presented with a mouthwatering opportunity by a Saudi Arabian club.

The undisclosed club, reportedly one of Al Ahli, Al Nassr, or Al Khaleej, has made an extraordinary offer of $200 million in wages to secure the services of the talented Ghanaian player.

According to reliable sources, if Partey agrees to the proposed two-year deal, he stands to earn an astonishing tax-free salary of $100 million per year. This enticing offer has certainly grabbed the attention of the footballing world and set the rumour mill into overdrive.

The 30-year-old midfield maestro, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in a €50 million transfer three seasons ago, has impressed fans and pundits alike with his skill, vision, and versatility on the pitch.

However, recent reports suggest that the Gunners are now open to offloading the player, making this opportune offer from Saudi Arabia all the more significant.

In addition to the interest from Saudi clubs, Italian giants Juventus have also entered the race to secure Partey's signature. With Arsenal looking to restructure their squad, the Serie A outfit sees an opportunity to bolster their midfield with the Ghanaian international's talents.

The decision now lies in Partey's hands as he weighs his options. The staggering financial package from Saudi Arabia and the allure of joining a prestigious club like Juventus will surely make his decision a challenging one.