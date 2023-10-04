Arsenal star Thomas Partey to captain Ghana against Mexico and USA

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to take on the captain's role for Ghana in their upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and the United States.

This leadership change comes as a result of the absence of the team's regular captain, Andre Ayew, who has not been included in the squad for these matches.

Partey returns to the national team after missing the games against Central African Republic and Liberia in September due to a muscle injury.

His return is expected to bolster Ghana's midfield, and he will lead the team as they face Mexico and the United States in these friendly fixtures.

Black Stars are scheduled to play Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, October 14, followed by a match against the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

These friendly matches are considered crucial for preparing the team for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton will use these matches to fine-tune tactics, assess player form, and enhance team cohesion in preparation for the upcoming challenges. Lamptey's return adds depth and versatility to the squad, providing more options for the team's defensive setup.