Arsenal star Thomas Partey to host talent-scouting tournament in Ghana

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has announced the launch of the inaugural Thomas Partey Tournament, a youth football competition aimed at unearthing Ghana's next generation of stars.

Scheduled for December 2nd to 5th at the Tuba Astroturf in Accra, the event is organized in partnership with JJ SPORTS.

Partey shared his vision for the tournament, emphasizing the importance of providing a platform for young talents.

"It’s that time of the year where young Ghanaian players need a platform to showcase their talent. This is for the motherland; let’s discover and celebrate our future stars," he said.

What sets this tournament apart is the attendance of scouts from eight European clubs, who will evaluate the performances of participating youth teams.

This unique opportunity could pave the way for budding players to secure professional contracts abroad. Partey added, "My agent and top scouts from eight European teams will be in Ghana to scout the best talents."

Supported by the Thomas Partey Foundation and JJ SPORTS, the event is more than just a competition. It underscores the midfielder’s commitment to youth development and community engagement. “This is Thomas Partey’s tournament,” he declared proudly.

The tournament promises thrilling action as young players showcase their skills, determination, and dreams of a brighter future in football. For Partey, it’s a chance to give back to his roots and inspire hope. “Together, we’ll celebrate the future of Ghanaian football,” he said.