Arsenal star Thomas Partey wins fans player of the month for November 

Published on: 20 November 2022
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been voted the club's player of the month for November by fans.

Arsenal had a short but hectic month in November leading up to the World Cup. The Gunners competed in three competitions including Carabao Cup which they were knocked out at home by Brighton.

Partey was rested for the match and his absence was truly felt. Before Brighton clash, the midfielder astounded in victories over Wolves and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Partey was Man of the Match against Chelsea, as he controlled the midfield, and the Ghanaian has been instrumental in Arsenal's success this season.

Partey is expected to play a key role for the Black Stars in Qatar, where the four-time African champions face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.

