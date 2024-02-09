Arsenal star Thomas Partey's latest injury setback deemed minor

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey's most recent injury setback is believed to be minor, as indicated by manager Mikel Arteta.

Partey has encountered a series of muscle injuries, restricting his game time to just 15 minutes since August.

His absence stemmed from a thigh injury in October, necessitating surgery.

Despite returning to full training post-Arsenal's 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace in January and participating in a training session at Emirates Stadium before the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, Partey faced another setback in his recovery process shortly before the trip to the City Ground.

Mikel Arteta informed reporters before Arsenal's Premier League encounter with Liverpool last week, stating, "With Thomas unfortunately, we had a little setback a few days ago. We'll see if it's a matter of days or weeks. But he had a little thing. I'm not a doctor, but he felt something in a very similar area and he wasn't able to train the last few days."

It's believed that this recent setback won't impede Partey's recovery significantly. Although he's unlikely to be fit for Sunday's match against West Ham, there's optimism for his return shortly thereafter.

Partey's injury led to his exclusion from the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana experienced an early exit in Ivory Coast.