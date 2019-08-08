Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah joins Leeds United on loan from Arsenal

English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah has joined Leeds United on loan from Premier League side Arsenal ahead of the new season.

The 20-year-old was a standout performer as his team beat Colorado Rapids, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina on their tour of the USA, netting the decisive effort against the German giants, whilst also collecting a brace versus the Italians. He also made an appearance off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid, a match which Los Blancos won on penalties.

Though Nketiah proved his capabilities in the ​Arsenal first-team setup, a year in the second division will no doubt serve him well as he looks to hone his skills and gain experience in senior football.

Having spent seven years in the youth ranks at London rivals ​Chelsea, the forward made a switch across the city in 2015 after the Blues decided to release him.

He has since worked his way up the chain at the Emirates Stadium, earning a first-team call-up during the reign of Arsene Wenger following a marvellous tally of 15 goals in 16 matches in the 2016/17 season.

Nketiah born to Ghanaian parents in England. He has featured for youth teams of European country.