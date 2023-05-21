Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah credits Marcelo Bielsa for impact on his career

English forward of Ghanaian descent Eddie Nketiah has praised former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa for his significant influence on his career.

Nketiah, 23, had the opportunity to work under the Argentine coach during his loan spell at Leeds United in the 2019/2020 season.

Speaking about his experience with Bielsa, Nketiah expressed deep gratitude for the impact the trainer had on his development, particularly in pushing him beyond his comfort zone and instilling a relentless work ethic.

"He's a pretty special guy - someone who loves football and always demands that you push yourself," Nketiah said. "He pushed me out of my comfort zone every day and made sure I was giving 1,000 percent, approaching training with the same intensity as playing. That mentality stays with me today."

Nketiah, who currently plays a key role for Arsenal, has become an integral member of the team. In the ongoing Premier League season, he has contributed 4 goals and 1 assist in 29 appearances.

The forward's praise for Bielsa highlights the profound impact the manager had on his development and serves as a testament to the trainer's ability to inspire and push players to achieve their full potential.