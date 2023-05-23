Arsenal target Mohamed Kudus as potential summer signing from Ajax

Arsenal have shown a keen interest in acquiring the services of Mohamed Kudus from Ajax ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been generating significant attention in the Premier League due to his impressive performances for Ajax.

Kudus, whose contract with Ajax runs until 2025, has been in fine form this season, featuring in 41 games across all competitions, contributing 18 goals and six assists, and showcasing his skills and versatility on the field.

His remarkable displays have reportedly attracted the attention of multiple clubs, including Manchester United and Newcastle.

While primarily deployed as a centre-forward or right-winger this season, Kudus has also demonstrated his ability to play in central attacking and midfield positions.

This versatility could prove valuable to Arsenal, especially with the potential departure of Granit Xhaka. Kudus' adaptability would give the Gunners more options in competitions such as the Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

In a significant boost to Arsenal's pursuit of Kudus, his agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, has provided an update on his potential transfer.

In an interview with Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Mendelewitsch affirmed that the timing is right for the Ghana midfielder to leave Ajax.