Arsenal target Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoumé as potential replacement for Ghana star Thomas Partey

Premier League outfit Arsenal have targeted Sevilla midfielder Lucien AgoumÃ© as a potential replacement for Ghana star Thomas Partey.

With contract renewal talks hanging in the balance, the midfielder is expected to part ways with the Gunner at the end of the month.

Despite imminent arrival of Martin Zubimendi, the Gunners has set sights on signing Lucien AgoumÃ© as a replacement for Partey to further strengthen their squad for the new season.

Partey has numerous offers on his table and is currently weighing up his options. He is expected to decide on his future in the coming days.

The midfielder enjoyed a standout campaign, making 52 appearances in all competitions, his highest in an Arsenal shirt by a considerable margin since his arrival at the club.

He contributed four goals and three assists, while playing a key role in Mikel Arteta’s midfield setup during their push for silverware across domestic and European fronts.

The former Atletico Madrid star is currently in Ghana for holiday following the closure of the 2024/25 football campaign.