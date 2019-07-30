Arsenal target Thomas Partey doesn't rule out Atlético Madrid exit

Atlético Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey does not rule out a summer departure from the club.

The 26-year-old has requested to be transferred amid reports he is not guaranteed a starting berth for the upcoming season.

Despite the departures of Griezmann, Godín and Rodrigo, the Ghanaian is not guaranteed a starting role under Diego Simeone next season.

Free-agent Hector Herrera has also signed for Wanda Metropolitano while the inclusion of Koke and Saul has made matters difficult for Partey.

For these reasons, the Ghanaian is desirous of leaving Atletico Madrid to a club where he can guaranteed regular playing time.

Partey has an exit clause of 70 million euros, but the rojiblanco club can negotiate from 40 million.

Atletico Madrid are looking to sign a midfielder with a more physical presence and have set their eyes on either AC Milan man Franck Yannick Kessié or Tiémoué Bakayoko from Chelsea.

Partey has been linked with English giants Arsenal while PSG have been mentioned as a potential destination.